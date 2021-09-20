To The Daily Sun,
Dear Putnam Fund and Colonial Theatre,
Thank you for a fabulous free night out with top notch entertainment. My boyfriend and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of The Rat Pack show. It was a full house and not a bad seat in the theater. The renovations to the Colonial Theatre made me feel like I was at a Boston or New York City show! The staff was personable and professional. I look forward to attending many more shows at Laconia’s Colonial Theatre.
Michelle Renzi
Center Harbor
