To The Daily Sun,
I consistently watch political advertisements where Vice President Biden attacks President Trump regarding his handling of Covid-19. Joe Biden says he has a plan and if his plan had been implemented, he would have saved over 80,000 lives that were lost.
My first question to Joe Biden would be if you really have such a plan, why did you not provide that plan to the proper people to save lives? Would this not make Joe Biden culpable for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of individuals?
I submit that Joe Biden does not have any such plan. This is demonstrated by the actions taken by the Obama administration relative to the H1N1 influenza virus which emanated in Mexico. The Obama administration refused to stop travel to and from Mexico claiming the action would have little impact. The Obama administration then abruptly ceased counting individual cases in July of 2009 three months after declaring a National Emergency and three months prior to the H1N1 virus being declared a “Full National Emergency.”
Joe Biden’s chief of staff at the time, Ron Klain, and who is currently an advisor to the Joe Biden campaign, stated that was only luck that the H1N1 was not more deadly. In 2019 Klain stated in reference to the H1N1 virus that ““It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck. If anyone thinks that this can’t happen again, they don’t have to go back to 1918, they just have to go back to 2009, 2010, and imagine a virus with a different lethality, and you can just do the math on that.”
Moreover, the Obama administration stated it would have 160 million doses of a vaccine by October 2009. The fact is that the Obama administration actually had less than 30 million doses at that time. The World Health Organization estimates that if the H1N1 influenza virus was as deadly as the Covid-19 virus, that there would have been two million deaths in the United States and Dr. Fauci estimates that there would have been 1.2 million deaths. I think the facts demonstrate that Joe Biden was not who anyone would want in charge to handle a pandemic with the magnitude of Covid-19.
Michael Marino
Center Harbor
