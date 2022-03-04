To The Daily Sun,
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” — Theodore Roosevelt
Consider this quotation by Theodore Roosevelt when you cast your vote supporting Jonathan James for the Town of Meredith Selectboard. These words convey the tireless dedication that Jonathan has demonstrated over many years being a member of the current selectboard. Jonathan James has served thoughtfully, thoroughly, and in earnest to all the concerns of our community members in the provision of needed services, while applying economic sensibility to the proposed facility improvements in Meredith. I urge you to support Jonathan James with your vote on March 8, recognizing his notable experience, excellent record and his honest performance for another term on our board.
Michael & Jaime Laurent
Meredith
