To The Daily Sun,
Thank God for Uncle Joe.
The grownups are in charge again. Redress and redeem years past of folly.
Joe was the youngest U.S. senator, campaigned to become president for decades, and many thought that, years ago, he should have been president.
But that was not to be.
Instead, Uncle Joe comes around when most we need his leadership and visions for transformation change.
Reshape America's approach to climate crisis, international relations, environmental actions, reshape our economy and transform our infrastructure and transportation systems.
And include all sorts and manners of fine public servants who are as rainbow diverse as anybody could imagine.
Whoever would a thunk it?
Thank You God, and Uncle Joe.
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.