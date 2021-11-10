To The Daily Sun,
According to the 2020 census there are 73.1 million children aged 17 and under in the U.S. According to the CDC about 500 of those children have died with COVID. Children are forced to wear masks that interfere with breathing, limit learning by hiding the facial expressions of others, and may well be hindering the development of their body's immune reactions to other pathogens. Adults are transferring their own fears onto children, this is very similar to Munchausen syndrome by proxy.
Don't take my numbers on faith, Google COVID deaths by age group and U.S. Census data. Look at the numbers, draw your own conclusions. Children are at more risk from the seasonal flu, drowning, car accidents, and suicide than from COVID. Think rationally, let the children breathe.
Michael Brooker
Center Harbor
