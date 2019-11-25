To The Daily Sun,
As a voter who can’t imagine four more years of Donald Trump’s corruption and incompetence, I’ve tried to watch the Democratic debates. What I’ve seen has not impressed me. Some candidates are too old. Others are not experienced. And many are offering promises they cannot keep.
The only candidate whom I see as getting it right is one we didn’t see on the stage: Michael Bennet.
Michael Bennet is a 55-year-old two-term senator from Colorado and former superintendent of Denver Public Schools and brings something different to this fight. He is focused on creating opportunity for the next generation, as he did for the 95,000 students in his old school district, most of whom were poor. On health care, he has led the fight for families to have a choice of buying an affordable government insurance option for the last decade. And his plan to tackle climate change isn’t just about galvanizing the Democratic base — it’s about building a coalition around a solution that lasts a generation.
Michael Bennet is the only candidate who has won two national elections in a swing state — evenly divided between red, blue, and independent voters. I urge voters of the Lakes Region to give him serious look.
As voters in New Hampshire’s early primary, we have a unique opportunity to influence the final outcome of the national elections next November.
Stephen Bobotas
Laconia
