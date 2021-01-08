To The Daily Sun,
How can The Laconia Sun write a story full of falsehoods about Tim Carter going to Washington, D.C. and being a part of the most disgusting day in U.S. history. There were just wonderful peaceful people just there for fun and they were just looking for a bathroom, are you kidding me? Did you not watch the rally before they marched down and broke into our capital, breaking windows, scaling walls, beating up and killing a policeman? Desecrating the halls of democracy. I guess Mr. Carter and the rest of the really wonderful Trump supporters were just looking for a bathroom. I hope Tim Carter enjoyed his lunch while our democracy was being destroyed. Tim Carter better hope his picture doesn't come up on the capital grounds or he will be joining his friends in jail. The Laconia Sun should be ashamed for printing that story, it is filled with falsehoods.
Michael Altieri
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.