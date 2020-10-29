To The Daily Sun,
Vote for the Wright candidate on November 3rd.
I write this letter supporting William Wright as the next Sheriff of Belknap County. I had the pleasure of working with Bill for many years. I can assure you that he has the institutional knowledge of every area of the services provided to our citizens, from being a member of Belknap Regional Special Operations Group, Court Security, Civil Service of Court documents, Prisoner Transports, and managing dispatch as well as working with the US Marshall Service and being a leader of the Belknap County Drug Task force. One of the impressive qualities that one recognizes when they get to know Bill is his work ethic. Early in to the office and usually late to leave to return home. Although he has many different areas to cover in his daily routine, Bill is approachable and available. Bill has worked directly with the Belknap County Delegation developing and helping write the Sheriff’s budget. I know that he is sensitive to the taxpayers of Belknap County.
On a personal note I can attest for Bill being a fair, thoughtful, and honest person. Bill does the right thing even when no one is watching. This is Integrity and he has it and will guard the reputation of the Office of the Sheriff for Belknap County. Do not let the political slurs and untruths directed at Bill distract you from the obvious choice.
Please join me and vote for Bill Wright.
MG. McCarn
Ret. SGT Belknap County
Sheriff Department
Gilford, NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.