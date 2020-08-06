To The Daily Sun,
I think in the best interest for all is if Bike Week is cancelled this year. Holding it would put too many people at risk for contracting Covid-19 and spreading it. N.H.'s numbers are fairly low compared to other states, but when restrictions are eased, the numbers go up at a fast rate. Keep N.H. safe and cancel the event.
Melody Towle
Penacook
