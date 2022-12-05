To The Daily Sun,

Please consider appealing to the governor and council to ask for a reconsideration of the $500 to $2,000 retention bonus promised to all frontline workers who work full or part time in a 24/7 institution. This promise was made in the governor’s press release on June 7, 2022. Several of the clinical care departments who provide direct care have been awarded this deserved retention bonus and are thankful for receiving it including the undersigned, however, clinical care staff are not the only staff keeping operations afloat. In fact, many members of other departments have direct care with the patients and residents on a day-to-day basis who have been denied the bonus.

