To The Daily Sun,
In response to Kim Johnson’s letter, it’s a mystery to me how any resident of Moultonborough can be immersed in the town and not recognize that the seniors are heavily involved in volunteer activities that affect young and old alike: membership on town boards and committees, library, meals on wheels, senior meals, food pantry, Lions Club and many more. Over the years, the Moultonborough Women’s Club has awarded approximately $200,000 in scholarships to local students! I believe these generous senior citizens have proven their worth to the entire town, especially as it relates to the young. For those of you who think people move here to die, I say “Hold your hearses!”
As for the community center/gym, this topic has been going on for many years. It has been soundly defeated at Town Meeting time and again, and so it is frustrating to have this discussion endlessly repeated. We refer to it at our house as “Gym Derangement Syndrome,” because there are those who fail to accept the results of the 2008 and 2016 votes.
It appears that many agree on the concept of a community center with no gym, and these voters want the former Lions Club building to be renovated with new ADA bathrooms, kitchen, etc., with no need for outside financing. They like the current location because of convenience, less traffic, and the fact that all citizens would be well served there. It is interesting to note (and most discouraging) that this project was pretty much dismissed/rejected by the Selectboard despite “listening sessions” (?); perhaps they wore earplugs when this plan was being discussed. This one received a fat zero when the warrant article was drafted.
The school crowd wants a brand new community center with gym on the Taylor property at a cost approaching $7 million. There are so many unknowns and variables with this plan, and quite frankly I don’t believe that true NEED for a gym has ever been established. This is something the Recreation Department has been pushing for, and yet real numbers have not been provided that would prove need.
Several members of the Selectboard, Mr. Shipp in particular, are campaigning aggressively for a building at this site, totally dismissing the desire of many to pursue the Lions Club renovation. If I may insert a comment here, this is why we strongly advocate voting for CHUCK McGEE, who will represent ALL the citizens of Moultonborough if elected to the Selectboard. To continue: with a declining school enrollment and general population, there is no justification for this expenditure. It might be prudent for a committee to research a smaller, more affordable future project such as the one in Fryeburg, Maine.
Finally, it should be noted that a substantial building in that location would present significant traffic headaches.
Now, for those who are convinced that the naysayers are “cheapskates,” and just want to deprive the children of a wonderful new gym, permit me to refresh your memories re the $11.5 million that was approved by over 80 percent of the voters 17 years ago. That translates into almost $17 million today. These funds were needed for an auditorium and other additions at the academy. My reason for bringing this up is that IT SHOWS THAT OUR TAXPAYERS WILL STEP UP WHEN REAL NEED IS ESTABLISHED! Our taxpayers, over 60 percent of whom are over 55, are generous and will support worthy projects.
One last item that could affect local taxes to the tune of $4.6 million per year: the donor town issue is not entirely dead, and according to State Rep. William Marsh,“we are not out of the woods yet on that”. We are waiting for further clarification from him on that.
In conclusion, final thoughts:
1. Let’s put this issue to rest, with the most reasonable solution being a totally renovated community center located on the former Lions Club site; this would serve the entire community, young and old alike, without placing a financial burden on the taxpayers.
.2. Vote NO on Article 6
3. Vote YES on Article 25
4. Please vote for Chuck McGee on March 12.
Judy Ballard
Moultonborough
Is he the Chuck who got in trouble with phone scamming or is this another guy?! His name is very familiar......
Log In
