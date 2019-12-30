To The Daily Sun,
So Mr. Silber has another complaint to air out on. This time it’s the Laconia Post Office and its employees.
I would like to publicly thank our great postal worker, named David Snow. This man always goes above and beyond his duty to ensure that our mail is delivered on time and completely. Thank you, David Snow, for your kind service to our community.
Norm, if you weren’t always so negative all the time about everything that you complain about all the time, maybe your postal employee would treat you better. I can’t remember one letter that you have written in support of anything positive to this paper. You need a friend, Norm, that can help you see the positive aspects of life.
I feel sorry for you, Norm, the holidays cannot be much fun for you! Maybe Santa will bring you a good friend for the New Year. May 2020 become a positive year for you!
Don Vachon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.