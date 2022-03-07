To The Daily Sun,
I've lived in Bristol for decades ... many more than I care to publicize in the newspaper. In all this time, I've never written an editorial in support of any candidates for public office: until now. I have known Carroll Brown Jr. and Les Dion for as long as I've been living in Bristol. Les, the incumbent up for re-election, and Carroll, in his first bid for public office, both represent the very best of Bristol. They're not about slogans and pie-in-the-sky promises they'll never keep. Instead, Carroll and Les bring common sense, civility, dedication — and an understanding of Bristol's challenges that comes from living here as long as I have. These two are honest people, receptive to listening to anybody when it comes to improving our town. Also important, they are committed to holding the line on new taxes and fees, while providing excellent town services. I hope Bristol's voters will give Carroll and Leslie big wins on March 8th. Thank you for the opportunity to comment.
Maxine Bourbeau
Bristol
