To The Daily Sun,
When I first met a CASA, a court appointed special advocate, she explained that she worked with children who were abused or neglected and spoke for them in court. I was intrigued: How much time did it take? What exactly did she do? How had she gotten into it in the first place? It sounded like something I wanted to try.
It’s now been 10 years since I started on my own path as a CASA. I was nervous at first, but I began just by getting to know the child on my case (a young, curly haired little ball of energy). I met with this child regularly and gathered information from the important adults in their life. I used what I learned to make recommendations to the judge about the child’s interests and what I believed needed to happen to address the abuse suffered. I advocated for a safe and stable environment where this child could grow and thrive. Eventually adopted, the child went on to do just that.
I’ve served many children since then. I can truly say that, though I’ve made a positive impact on these children’s lives, I didn’t expect the equally powerful effect they’d have on mine. Their honesty, determination and courage are inspiring.
Currently there aren’t enough CASAs to support all the children who need a voice. Please consider becoming an advocate for these innocent children. You will find your life will change as you see the good you can do.
To learn more please attend the virtual Lakes Region info session on April 21 at 12:30 p.m. To register, visit casanh.org/infosessions.
Mary Seeger
Laconia
