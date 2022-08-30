I noticed a theme among your recently published letters. That theme reflects the need to reduce the divisiveness plaguing our conversations. Changing our tone and, perhaps more fundamentally, how we view people who hold an opinion different than our own requires desire and discipline. Exhibiting that discipline is a daily struggle for me.
To manage my inner polarizer I have joined an organization called Braver Angels, a nonprofit created to cool the temperature in our political discourse. Braver Angels has received national recognition for its efforts to bring together people from different sides of the political spectrum to seek to understand the other side's point of view, to support principles that unite rather than divide, and to look for common ground and ways to work together.
New Hampshire has its own Braver Angels Alliance, a group of Granite Staters which shines a light on issues relevant to NH, and provides a forum for conversations around those issues.
Braver Angels events are known for authentic, courageous, and respectful discourse. All points of view are welcome, and events reflect Braver Angels core values: respect, humility, honesty, and responsible citizenship.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.