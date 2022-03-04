To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this letter to urge you to cast your vote for Dara McCue for Meredith Selectboard. Dara is passionate about town involvement. With her experience in education Dara will work hard to keep residents informed of what is going on in town and will encourage input from everyone — from newcomers to those that have been here for decades. She will give residents concrete ideas on how to get their voices heard on town issues and how to become part of the town government, if that is a goal.
Start your involvement by making an extra effort to vote on March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. You can find a sample ballot at Meredithnh.org where you can also get information on the Zoning Amendment Articles being put forth for vote.
Martha Cloutier
Meredith
