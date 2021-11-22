To The Daily Sun,
Jon Decker is doing a great job of reporting. His interview Friday with parents who visited the school board was amazing. He interviewed a Mr. Ronnie Abbott who told about his experience in the Laconia school system. His complaint wasn't about masks or vaccinations or systemic racism teaching. It was about growing up poor in Laconia: "If you don't have, you don't get." Next day, Jon Decker reports on the $17 billion coming into the community. Why doesn't Laconia put its money into the schools? Why doesn't every kid in Laconia get a message not that he or she is "basically nothing." Rather, every kid should be given the message that you are something, something special, and our town loves you and knows you will be a great member of our community. What would you like to learn? Thank you, Jon Decker. Keep up the great reporting. Thank you Ronnie Abbot.
Martha Carlson
Center Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.