To The Daily Sun,
Here's hoping the gal ahead of me at Dunkin' in Lakeport on Sunday afternoon reads this letter. The day had not started off very well, but you certainly brightened it up. Thank you very much, and rest assured I shall do the same for someone else very soon.
Martha Bissonnette
Laconia
