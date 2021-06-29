To The Daily Sun,
I would like to correct some historical misinformation about Israel in my two previous letters about the history of Palestine. I was wrong. The Oslo Peace accords (I and II) were signed in 1993 and 1995 respectively (not 1975 as i wrote). The aim was for Israel to recognize Palestinian people for the right of self-determination. They gave the Palestinian Authority self-governance of the Gaza strip and the West Bank. Of course they were opposed by many Palestinian people. Camp David Accords of 1978 was the framework for peace between Israel and Egypt (the first major Arab country to officially recognize the Jewish state).
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
