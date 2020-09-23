To The Daily Sun,
This November the citizens of our N.H. House district have the opportunity to send a remarkably accomplished Laconia native to represent us in Concord. Having known Marcia Hayward since our days at St. John School (now Holy Trinity) and Laconia High School, I can attest that she is a fair and honest person who weighs different points of view when deciding an issue, treats everyone with the respect they deserve and will be a strong leader when faced with difficult decisions.
I ask that all citizens in our district give strong consideration to casting their vote for her. She will represent us well and responsibly in Concord.
Marie (Poire) Leahy
Laconia
