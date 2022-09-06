To The Daily Sun,
On Sept. 13, I ask Republican and independent voters to vote for Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Voters have an opportunity to elect a senator who will again represent the people of our state.
To The Daily Sun,
On Sept. 13, I ask Republican and independent voters to vote for Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Voters have an opportunity to elect a senator who will again represent the people of our state.
Don is a New Hampshire native and grew up on the family farm in Laconia. He spent 33 years in the U.S. Army, rising from a private to retire as a brigadier general. He may be the only one to accomplish this or certainly one of very few Americans. During those 33 years he earned two awards for valor, five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. Today he is an advocate for all who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. His fellow officers and soldiers call him “Captain America” and “everyone’s general.” During his career he worked with leaders, militarily and legislatively, throughout the world and Washington, D.C.
Don Bolduc believes in the United States Constitution, fiscal responsibility, restoring our energy independence, legal (not illegal) immigration, border security and finishing the wall, and national security and defense for the U.S., without trying to solve every problem in the world.
Don is someone who has been on the front line of life, seen the worst, has come through it all and continues his unselfish service to the people of this great state and our country.
We cannot afford another six years of Sen. Maggie Hassan and the Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer socialist agenda. Have you seen the ads Hassan has been running for her reelection campaign since last fall? Where do you think those millions of dollars of ad money come from? Let me fill you in on a little secret: they're not coming from New Hampshire or anyone interested in the people of New Hampshire.
Vote to restore integrity to our country and state — vote Don Bolduc.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.