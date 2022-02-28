To The Daily Sun,
I would like to introduce myself. My name is Margaret "Maggie" Croes. I am running for the position of library trustee for the Meredith Public Library in the March 8, election. I am currently an alternate trustee and have served in this role since 2019. The past three years have been a pivotal time for the growth and future direction of Meredith Public Library, as we undertook a major expansion and renovation of our historical building. As alternate trustee my responsibilities included participating in deliberations regarding construction details to supporting our library director and staff during this exciting yet challenging period (keeping the library open during a major renovation was a feat in itself). I have been a member of the Friends of the Library since 2019. My unique experience and involvement during the planning and execution of this major project has prepared me to continue my work for the betterment of our library and its service to our community.
I am a graduate of Berkeley Business School in New Jersey. I retired after a 25-year tenure as the administrative assistant to the superintendent of schools in Highland Park, New Jersey.
My husband, Rod, and I have summered at Lake Winnipesaukee since 1979. Once we both retired we became part-time residents of Meredith in 2012. Our love for the area prompted us to call Meredith our year-round home since 2017.
Our library provides many much needed services to people of all ages, but perhaps most importantly, it provides a space for community to happen, right here on Main Street. I am thankful for our library and would be honored to share in it’s next chapter as a trustee.
Thank you for your time. I ask for your support; please come vote on March 8.
Margaret "Maggie" Croes
Meredith
