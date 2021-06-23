To The Daily Sun,
For months the Laconia School Board and Superintendent Steve Tucker have endured harassment, intimidation and threats. There is a segment of Laconia’s population resorting to bully tactics as they try to impose their uniformed/misinformed opinions regarding masks or critical race theory. They could use a civics lesson, as well as one in good behavior.
It is unfortunate that they cannot see Superintendent Tucker as the passionate local leader, invested educator, coach and resident that he is. His integrity is without question. It is unfortunate that they cannot see board members as duly elected officials desiring only the best for our students, staff and families. It is shameful that school officials have been treated so shabbily by members of this community, including I might add three of our local state representatives. Encouraging this behavior and undermining the integrity of our school district is not the leadership our city deserves.
It is time for the silent majority of Laconians to change the narrative. It is time for Laconians to stand up for civility and respect. It is time for Laconians to push the bullies into the shadows. It is time for Laconians to support their School Board and Superintendent.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
