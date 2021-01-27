To the Daily Sun
I watched with dismay as the Belknap County Delegation voted in favor (11-7) of accepting the Executive Committee’s proposed budget cuts. Some of the cuts were nonsensical such as contracted services for auditing, and dietary service. Some of the cuts were short sighted, such as water and sewer, part-time wages, professional development and new equipment. Some of the cuts were inhumane, such as health insurance, nebulizer treatments and Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT). In fact, some of the discussion on MAT was particularly cruel. There was an attitude by some that the MAT therapy coddles inmates with drug addiction. Although I found that attitude personally repulsive, the delegation is aware that the superintendent of a county correctional facility is required by law to provide a prisoner with medication – assisted treatment for substance use disorders where medically appropriate. If some of the representatives are upset with the unfunded MAT mandate, they need to do their job in Concord but do not penalize the inmates because of their addiction.
The County Administrators were given a short period of time to speak on the proposed cuts. The Sheriff and Director of the County Home presented a strong case as to how the cuts would affect their respective facilities. Yet their requests were ignored. The County Commissioners presented a well-crafted request for restoring funds to the budget, but their advice was ignored. The public voices that spoke called for restoration of funds, but they were ignored.
I would like to thank Laconia Rep. Bordes, and O’Hara for voting no in accepting the Executive Committee’s budget. I would like to express my disappointment in Reps. Hough, Johnson and Littlefield for voting in favor of the Executive Committee’s budget. I encourage all voters in Belknap County to contact your representatives and offer comment on this decision.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.