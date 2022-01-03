To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Gregg Hough, in a letter to The Daily Sun on Dec. 30, 2021, gives credit to the Republican party for an increase of $375,226 to the city of Laconia from the Room and Meals Tax, while reducing the tax from 9% to 8 1/2%. It is my understanding that the primary reason for the increase to Laconia and other communities was a change in legislation. The Republican Party eliminated the provision which restricted distribution of revenue from the Rooms and Meals Tax to 20%. While increasing the percent of revenue for dispersal to local communities may seem welcome, it will result in less monies going to the state’s general fund. I have a question for all of Laconia’s state representatives: How is the state going to be impacted by the reduction in revenue and what programs will be adversely affected?
Rep. Hough ends his letter with the statement “Let’s keep government off your back and out of your wallet.” That is not going to happen if the Republican legislature passes HB 607 in January.
The House Education Committee recommends lawmakers pass a proposed law that would create local school vouchers. Voters need go to Reaching Higher NH to read “10 things to know about HB 607, the local school voucher program that lawmakers will vote on in January and 4 things we still do not know.” This bill is the opposite of government staying off your back. HB 607 will dictate how local communities deal with education. As far as keeping out of your wallet, the price tag to communities can be found in the article in Reaching Higher NH. The $375,226 increase in revenue won’t save Laconia from the debt that will be incurred with this legislation.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
