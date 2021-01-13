To The Daily Sun,
At the first session of the NH House of Representatives the following resolution was presented for a vote: “Whereas we have learned with great dissatisfaction that there is political violence in our nation’s capital, now therefor be it resolved that the New Hampshire House of Representatives condemns all violence and action in Washington, D.C.” In order for this resolution to be brought forth for a vote, the legislators had to vote to suspend house rules. The following Belknap County representatives are on record for voting AGAINST suspending the rules. They are:
Center Barnstead – Barbara Comtois
Belmont - Mike Sylvia
Center Harbor – Tom Ploszaj
Gilford – Harry Bean, Glen Aldrich, Norm Silber
Laconia – Gregg Hough
Although the first call of duty in the first session is to set the rules and nothing else, why were these
individuals unwilling to stop the rules session and allow for the proclamation? I am of the opinion
the majority of voters in Belknap County are appalled by the events on Capitol Hill on 1/6. So, who
are they representing? If there were ever a time to decry violence and hate, it is now! To the voters
of Belknap County, please remember this shameful vote on the part of your representative.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
