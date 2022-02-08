To The Daily Sun,
The enforcement of the immigration laws including the deportation of illegal aliens is unique to the Department of Homeland Security. There are a variety of crimes that pertain specifically to aliens who commit serious crimes in the United States. They are uniquely pursued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The removal of aliens helps to combat recidivism. Criminal aliens who are no longer in the U.S. cannot carry out additional crimes in the U.S. Nevertheless, the Biden administration has gutted both border security and the enforcement of our immigration laws. Why?
Transnational gangs are running rampant across the U.S. They operate the drug trade with violence for profit. Gang violence is causing the deaths of tens of thousands of victims in America. Criminals, from all over the world, now operate with impunity, most especially in so-called “Sanctuary Cities” and “Sanctuary States.” Is this a good thing?
The preface of the official report 9/11 report begins:
“It is perhaps obvious to state that terrorists cannot plan and carry out attacks in the U.S. if they are unable to enter the country. Yet prior to Sept. 11, while there were efforts to enhance border security, no agency of the U.S. government thought of border security as a tool in the counterterrorism arsenal. Indeed, even after 19 hijackers demonstrated the relative ease of obtaining a U.S. visa and gaining admission into the United States, border security still is not considered a cornerstone of national security policy. We believe, for reasons we discuss in the following pages, that it must be made one...”
Border security is national security. It is intentionally being ignored by the Biden administration. This intentional dereliction shows up in rising violent crime. We know from experience, once in the U.S, terrorists and their supporters try to get legal immigration status. Why are you paying taxes?
This permits them to remain here. They do this by committing serial immigration fraud, claiming political asylum, and by marrying Americans. Many of these tactics remain unchanged and undetected. The administration is abusing the immigration system. We lack interior immigration enforcement. Why does this administration not care?
The administration is intentionally working in support of increasing criminal violence and terrorist activity. That is the apparent effect of their efforts. The lack of attention to immigration means critical prevention opportunities are missed. A nation without secure borders can no more stand than can a house without walls.
Marc Abear
Meredith
Because he is a traitor who wants to see Americans punished for not voting for him over Trump,as does his administration.
