Did someone or something seize control of the United States? What happened to the U.S. southern border? Where did it go? Who erased it? If there’s no border how do I know I’m in America? And if I’m not in America does that mean I send my taxes to Mexico City, Ottawa, Brussels or Beijing?
Why and how did 5 million aliens enter our country illegally? Did Congress secretly repeal our immigration laws? Why didn’t anyone cover the debate? Did the president issue an executive order allowing foreign nationals to walk across the border and reside in the United States as they pleased? Why not just make everyone who wants U.S. citizenship... American? Then let them stay where they are? Doesn’t that seem a lot less disruptive?
Since when did money not have to be paid back? Who insisted: The more dollars the federal government printed, the more prosperity would follow? When’s that going to start coming true? When did America embrace zero interest? Why do we believe $31.5 trillion in debt is no big deal? At what point does our money become worthless?
When did clean burning, cheap, abundant natural gas become the equivalent of dirty coal? How did China become the leader in protecting the environment? How did prized natural gas, which granted America's wishes of energy self-sufficiency, reduced pollution, and produced inexpensive electricity, become an overnight pariah fuel whose extraction was equivalent to war against nature?
And why is it OK for China and India to rely on coal? Why can they burn coal and you cannot? Why can they plan on using coal as their fuel of the future and you cannot? Which lawmakers, which laws, and which votes of the people’s representatives declared natural gas development and pipelines near criminal?
