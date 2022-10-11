To The Daily Sun,

The Biden administration is hardened in opposition to fossil fuel. It canceled new federal oil and gas leases and stopped pipeline construction. It over regulates and starves the oil and gas industry of funding. It is forcing scarcity, driving up fuel prices. Our upward mobility in the future is being mortgaged to acquire gasoline, heating oil and electricity today.

