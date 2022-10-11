The Biden administration is hardened in opposition to fossil fuel. It canceled new federal oil and gas leases and stopped pipeline construction. It over regulates and starves the oil and gas industry of funding. It is forcing scarcity, driving up fuel prices. Our upward mobility in the future is being mortgaged to acquire gasoline, heating oil and electricity today.
The duty of the Pentagon is to keep America safe. It accomplishes its mission through deterrence, reassurance and influence. Its mission isn’t to hector soldiers on race, indoctrinate recruits in woke ideology nor to become a partisan political force. The result of current Pentagon action does not support its mission.
This administration has stopped enforcement of immigration law. Civilized nations need boundaries. Utter chaos followed. Three million illegals are entering the U.S. Some come clandestinely; others clear border stations without adequate vetting, largely without skills or capital.
By intent our city streets are anarchical. With open borders and many sanctuary jurisdictions, we are defunding the police, emptying the jails and destroying the criminal justice system. This is unleashing a wave of lawlessness. It’s open season on the weak and innocent. America is racing backward. Predators maim, kill and rob with impunity. Felons know “critical legal theory” ensures safety from punishment.
Few Americans know anything about agriculture. Our interest ends at the expectation of limitless supplies of inexpensive, safe, readily available, nutritious food. This supply requires water projects, new dams and reservoirs. Farmers require steady supplies of fertilizer, fuels and chemicals. Take those things away and millions will go hungry.
Nearly a million homeless now live on the streets of America. Our major cities are becoming medieval; open sewers, garbage-strewn sidewalks and violent vagrants. Today progressivism discounts everything required to produce a safe, affluent, well-fed and sheltered America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.