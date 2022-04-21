To The Daily Sun,
The Consumer Price Index data for March shows inflation continuing its upward trend. There is a 1.2% increase since the previous month. The increase over last year is 8.5%. This comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation in the United States has not been this high since 1981.
Inflation surge is driven by rising costs for housing, food, and gas. Even measuring the CPI without gas and food inflation rose 6.5%. It’s the biggest increase since 1982. The White House says the American economy is doing better... The energy index in March was up 32% in the last year while the food index increased 8.8%.
The new 40-year high for inflation throws cold water on their claim "build back better" is working. Economic woes pose an escalating threat. It debunks the White House's earlier claims inflation is transitory.
The administration was correct in warning March data would show "CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated..." As usual the administration refuses to accept responsibility for the results of their policy actions on the lives of average Americans.
The jobs report for March shows average wages increased 5.6%. The trouble is if prices go up 8% and wages go up 5% we are losing 3% per year in purchasing power. We are getting poorer. The administration is intentionally making us poorer.
Inflation is hitting everything Americans buy or use. Everyday basics like fruits, vegetables, meat, electricity, gas, natural gas, clothes and medical care cost more. The numbers don't lie.
Joe Biden fulfilled his campaign pledge to "end" fossil fuels. How does the administration expect to deflect responsibility? The administration blames "big meat," greedy CEOs, Vladimir Putin, COVID, Donald Trump, and the Republican minority in Congress... Who needs an administration that isn’t responsible for the results of its policies?
Marc Abear
Meredith
