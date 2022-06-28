To The Daily Sun,
We do not base public policy decisions on emotion. We do not base it on the laws or constitutional systems of other nations. We do not base it on preconceived notions of what ought to be done regardless of whether those notions withstand basic scrutiny. This is offered as an explanation of proper, rational policy setting.
Good public policy starts from an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the scope and nature of a particular problem. It accounts for the constitutional and practical limitations. It thinks through the unintended consequences of any particular plan of action.
Good public policy carefully considers the criticisms and critiques of stakeholders. This is especially true when those stakeholders are also devastated by the problem. And especially when the criticisms are, the policy causes more problems than it solves. It is incumbent on us to ensure whether there are other, more practical, more effective ways of addressing the problem.
There are three primary gun control policies routinely called for after mass shootings. They all suffer from serious constitutional and practical defects. They are: (1) banning so-called “assault weapons,” (2) banning magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and (3) raising the age at which individuals may purchase or possess firearms.
None of these proposed public policy changes would have meaningful impacts on gun violence in general. They will not lower either the frequency or lethality of mass shootings. When we make changes don’t we actually want to find an effective solution?
Think about it. This isn’t a topic addressable in less than 300 words. Feeling good because we “did something” is seldom a course which results in change without unintended consequences. Why is it one side always pushes for post-tragedy implementation of change? What’s the real goal?
Marc Abear
Meredith
