To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden’s budget, if it passes, hurts the economy, families and individuals. It violates Biden’s campaign pledge about not raising taxes on the average American. The massive $3.5 trillion price tag bill raises taxes. It nearly doubles the taxes collected by the government. It will drive up prices on every product and service in the economy.
The Democrat promise is: “no family making under $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in taxes.” That promise is patently false. The Build Back Better Act includes trillions in tax increases. The official scorekeepers confirm that taxes will go up for Americans earning $30,000 or more per year.
The tax hikes make America less competitive. The bill would increase the federal corporate tax rate to 26.5 percent. This makes U.S. companies pay higher taxes than the corporate tax rate imposed by the Communist Party of China.
These taxes would be felt directly by all Americans. When companies pay higher taxes they have to pass the additional cost on to you. When business taxes go up it puts pressure on the company budget. It reduces their profit margin, leaves less money for wages, means higher prices, and will cause lost jobs.
Marc Abear
Meredith
