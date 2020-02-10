To The Daily Sun,
A real risk with any president’s nuclear policies is restarting an arms race that robs all participants of dollars better spent on human needs. Candidate Pete Buttigieg says he can’t imagine a situation where we would need to use nuclear weapons first.
“Imagine” is a key word here: None of us wants to imagine this planet so thoroughly destroyed, life-sustenance systems gone, as likely with nuclear exchange. Such exchange could begin with the new, low-yield nuclear weapons that candidate Biden opposes. Escalation in war is regular — we’d easily become victims of escalated use of nuclear weapons.
If we don’t want nuclear war, we should avoid it “like the plague,” as they say. Candidates for president should be for a New START treaty with Russia (first was enacted in 1991 and renewal comes in 2021) and tell us that. As of December 2019, candidates Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, publicly support renewal. Reducing nuclear weapons is the sane goal. Warren signs on to reducing nuclear weapons.
Candidates leaving our state for the next primary challenges, please use your contact with the U.S. public to educate on the need for ridding our planet of this human-made threat.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.