To The Daily Sun,
I watched the first Republican Senate Primary debate a few weeks ago. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, I cannot imagine a worse group of people to represent us in the Senate. The Republican candidates are anti-choice extremists who would try to ban abortion in every state. Chuck Morse was up there bragging about the abortion ban he passed in the state Senate last year, and they all talked about how they supported overturning Roe vs. Wade. If they win, they would take that agenda with them to ban abortion across the country.
