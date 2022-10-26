In an online op-ed piece, Heather Cox Richardson reports of armed people "in tactical gear" standing at a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona, which has started early voting. Voter intimidation was the goal. One voter was falsely accused of being "a mule," dropping in illegal ballots favoring Democrats. Baloney. Law enforcement officers arrived. The armed people left. Cox Richardson details the history of voter intimidation, starting when, post-Civil War, Black men could vote and Southern whites tried to interfere, instituting the Ku Klux Klan. She details federal legislation passed over decades, so we arrived at (as she ends her piece), "not the vision of the Confederates but that of Lincoln, working to create a government of laws, not of men, and of equal access to opportunity for all."
What's to object to? Except that radical Republicans (Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, now New Hampshire candidate for House Karoline Leavitt who parrots Donald Trump) are intent on screwing Democracy as it has evolved. If they can whittle down Democratic voter numbers, perhaps they can have us a one-party system, essentially, and end the unpredictable representation of all. Honest Abe takes a beating.
Vote for the Democratic party ticket on Nov. 8, promoting the equality vision of Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.