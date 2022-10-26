To The Daily Sun,

In an online op-ed piece, Heather Cox Richardson reports of armed people "in tactical gear" standing at a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona, which has started early voting. Voter intimidation was the goal. One voter was falsely accused of being "a mule," dropping in illegal ballots favoring Democrats. Baloney. Law enforcement officers arrived. The armed people left. Cox Richardson details the history of voter intimidation, starting when, post-Civil War, Black men could vote and Southern whites tried to interfere, instituting the Ku Klux Klan. She details federal legislation passed over decades, so we arrived at (as she ends her piece), "not the vision of the Confederates but that of Lincoln, working to create a government of laws, not of men, and of equal access to opportunity for all."

