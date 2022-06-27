To The Daily Sun,
To Chief Justice John Roberts I am sending this postcard message: Am hearing (11:12 a.m.) the NPR analysis of your vote joined with the other conservatively-biased justices. To me — this means you would like an expanded # on the court. You are asking for it. Otherwise, out here we can know every vote will split 6-3. Your court is biased, not "blind," and therefore incapable of delivering justice.
If this year had its biorhythms looked at, with the too many shooting deaths in our U.S., pandemic still having a harsh economic effect, war on Ukraine by Russia's madman Vladimir Putin, climate change needs still being put off, and now this violation of women's health needs rights — the year's physical, mental, spiritual levels are all at pit-bottom.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.