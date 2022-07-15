To The Daily Sun,
"Christian Nationalism (with hateful positions) is not about the Christianity of Christ" — just now part of an NPR discussion on politicized religion. Donald Trump was brought into the discussion, even his voice saying, "I'm Episcopalian."
I sat, though, to write about the ongoing, relentless misrepresenting of Democrats that Trumpers pack into their letters. I thought of a grade school exercise in self-defense against name-calling and insulting. The one at the sharp end of the stick could call out, "I'm rubber and you're glue. Anything you say bounces off of me and sticks to you." That did it. Calling out was part of it. Everyone heard. The nasty one retreated, looking caught, laughed off the playground.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
