To The Daily Sun,
N.H.'s Bishop says of Trump's posing in front of St. John's Church with a Bible for prop: "Disgraceful and morally repugnant."
Trump's self-promotion has no limits, and this is his idea at a time when our nation is in grief and turmoil. Daughter Ivanka is reported to be there too. What? They all have (expletive)-for-brains? She and her husband Jared have offices alongside Trump's oval office, to advise him. What a disappointment.
Further, Trump is in dispute with the governor of North Carolina because Trump wants 1900 convention-goers there for the Republicans in August, "no face masks, no distancing." Because the governor says, "no," Trump, the bully-without-understanding-of-cause-and-effect, is saying, "We'll go elsewhere."
I just read in current science news that our moon has a puzzling crater discovered now, with incongruous straight-edged side; Trump and sheepish Republicans that are good at watching-from-the-edge go to the moon in August?
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.