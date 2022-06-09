To The Daily Sun,
Our hard-right Trump Republicans are at a cliff's edge. They can repetitively spew anti-Biden stuff, but not face up to Donald Trump's admiration of Russia's Vladimir Putin. They might not leave our nation of laws, though they want to selectively dismiss laws that protect our votes and voting outcomes. Now even Canada, because of our Texas shooting tragedy and Buffalo shooting tragedy — both with automatic weapons in the hands of impressionable teens — is enacting intelligent gun laws. Canada is also opening a way to deal with British Columbia's high death-by-drugs rate, a new drugs-possession legality allowing for help with people's addiction.
Hard-right Trump Republicans at their cliff's edge won't like it in Canada any better than in Russia, if they do vote with their feet. They should Google and consider: "Idaho Panhandle and parts of the Treasure Valley, long hotbeds of the anti-government militia movement and magnets for disaffected whites...." (quote with a 2020 date)
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
