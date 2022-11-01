To The Daily Sun,
Kate Miller (D-Meredith) is running for NH State Senate.
I recently had a coffee with Miller to learn more about her. I was very impressed.
She graduated from Stanford University. Since then, she's been involved in politics most of her life. Kate worked on Capitol Hill for 12 years as press secretary for several Democratic senators as well as the Committee on Aging.
After she was mugged in NYC, she and her husband moved to New Hampshire in 1988. Now in a safe place, they raised their own three children, and four adopted Asian children, who after college graduation, all seven built successful careers.
When she returned to politics, she worked on Bill Bradley's 2000 campaign for president. He lost the primary to Al Gore. In 2008, as state rep, she was the first Democrat ever elected from Meredith. She was part of the wave that brought Obama to the White House. Although willing to working with the GOP, she was ousted with other Democrats in the midterm elections in 2010. She served as chair of the Belknap County Democrats for five-plus years.
Now, she is running again for election; this time for the state Senate. She considers this to be a very critical election for NH as well as the whole country.
If elected, she would like to serve on the Long Term Care Committee, as she is passionate about providing services for NH elderly and people with disabilities.
So, though Kate is a quiet contrast to her opponent Tim Lang, and she will not boast about her experience in politics, she is a strong, knowledgeable contender. She supports Medicaid expansion, red flag laws, pro-choice; she's against school vouchers, and she doesn't talk out of two sides of her mouth. Please vote for Kate Miller again.
Lynn Montana
Meredith
