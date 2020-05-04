To The Daily Sun,
The office of the President of the United States of America and Trump have been losing their respectability for three years.
The last lie by Trump, among thousands, has really gone beyond any type of sanity. In his statement about using disinfectants injected into the body to cure Covid-19 he was clearly addressing the doctor, looking directly at her, and not a reporter as he stated.
This man is not fit to run any country in the world, say nothing about America. All he can think about is getting the economy going again so he can get re-elected for a second term.
Please do not misunderstand my comments here because the economy is critically important. Regardless of your beliefs, or disbeliefs, the bottom line here is the economy on one hand and death on the other. If people actually did what he suggested by injecting ourselves with disinfectants who would he be able to lie to?
I sent a letter to The Daily Sun newspaper in 1996 after the election making a statement as follows: "God Bless America" should be "God Help America". This is so much truer at the current time.
The other thing I can't believe is that there are still people who still believe that Trump is Gold Almighty and is the greatest thing on Earth.
Please wake up America, for everyone's sake, before it is too late.
Luther Drake
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.