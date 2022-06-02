To The Daily Sun,
I have a hypothetical potential fetus in my body, and therefore I am not a full person in the eyes of the U.S. Supreme Court.
A full person should have the choice between terminating a pregnancy or raising a child. I’ve had a pro-choice stance for as long as I can remember, before and after having children of my own. When the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leaked, I posted a quote from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on my Instagram story. “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity ... When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”
Immediately I got messages from pro-life friends. My former neighbor, mother of six children, weighed in on my weak and silly argument. A gun-loving high-school classmate that I haven’t spoken to in 20 years accused me of being emotional instead of logical.
My colleague, my husband, and my sister all told me to block them.
Instead, I asked them questions, and I listened. I told them where I disagreed with them, and that I still love and respect them. Did it work? Of course it didn’t work.
Nothing can be said to change their hearts and minds.
Therefore we need a law that codifies the right to have an abortion in the state of New Hampshire. Without it, women here are less than a full person.
Lucy Wolski
Northfield
