To The Daily Sun,
Yesterday, April 16, I shopped at Hannaford's in Gilford. A man and two young children, all without face/nose covering, entered the store in front of me as if it was a fun party time. As I entered a teenage male,without face/nose covering, hurried to get within three inches of me. As I was following the arrow in the tunafish aisle, a tall 20-something male without face/nose covering walks against the arrows to look at tunafish. As I pass by he purposely starts following me, towering over me within two inches of my back.
An old hippy male, without face/nose covering, was pushing a cart in the opposite direction to the arrows in that same aisle. Next to the packaged bulk foods in the produce section, there was the usual (empty and/or with empty boxes) trolley with a garbage bag hanging off the end. I have complained about the trolley many times, nothing changes. It is unsanitary and should be in the back room. As I was following the arrows in the cat food aisle, the old hippy male was coming in the opposite direction again.
As I was leaving the store, a group of middle aged females at a checkout, all talking happily without face/nose coverings, said behind my back "Ho-virus, that's the cause of our trouble."
I was wearing a face/nose covering the entire time. This is a continuation of society's targeting me with hatred. You are full of love and goodness, yet not one of you ever stands up for me. The exit door was mostly closed also. The week before both entrance/exit doors were open. The mood was serious/somber with social distancing, following the arrows with not many shoppers, even though it was Easter week. An employee was sanitizing shopping carts so customers could take them — not this week. Karmen Gifford says visitors will follow social distancing, and other rules. They do not from my experience yesterday. They are pumped up (expletive), having a good time in the hick rurals. Local people are not perfect either, but the newcomers were obvious yesterday.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
