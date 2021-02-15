To the Daily Sun:
Seriously? No Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists after March 31? (Laconia Daily Sun article, Feb. 13).
You have got to be kidding me! In this area with a substantial older population, a ski area, a substantial number of summer visitors (on water and land), plus a local population of 15,000+ (Laconia only), plus the population of the surrounding towns, we are not going to have doctors who specialize in orthopedics? Even for a little while, while somebody figures out that, 'Hey, I could grow a big practice in this vacuum and make some money"?
People of the Lakes Region, think about this – do you want to go to Concord or Wolfeboro for a broken bone? Speak up for yourselves, your children, your grandchildren, your grandparents! Somebody clearly messed up this whole situation.
There is a way to let the "powers that be" know your sentiments:
Community members are invited to participate in a public forum on Tuesdday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., regarding Concord Hospital’s proposed acquisition of LRGHealthcare assets. This is a Zoom meeting; please click here to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Qwj9cHiRVO9oPRbKiFgww .
Topics of discussion will include:
● A community health profile by Katharine London, Principal for Health Law and Policy at UMass Medical School.
● A presentation on the proposed transaction by LRGHealthcare and Concord Hospital
● Audience questions and answers.
Additional information about the proposed transaction can be found on the NH Charitable Trust Unit’s website. Comments regarding the proposed transaction may be submitted on or before March 5, 2021 either by email at charitabletrusts2@doj.nh.gov or by regular mail to: Director of Charitable Trusts, Department of Justice, 33 Capitol Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Or write a letter to the Laconia Daily Sun, LRGH and/or Concord Hospital! I got this info off the City of Laconia newsletter page one (Laconia Links for Feb. 12, 2021) website (https://www.laconianh.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/916).
I think this is an outrageous situation! I'm glad I got my total knee replacement done just over a year ago here at LRGH by Dr. Hogan and did not have to go to Concord or Wolfeboro - not that they are not qualified. Oh, yeah, I hear Concord Hospital doesn't handle orthopedics, you have to go across the street to the orthopedic organization.
One last thing, I want to thank all the doctors and staff at AOS for their skills and kindness at all my visits through the years (and there were many visits). If I need one of my ortho docs, I will be following them wherever they go in New Hampshire.
Louise Rosand
Belmont
