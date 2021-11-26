To The Daily Sun,
The recent production of Our Town by the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative was an outstanding event. It was a particularly fitting celebration of the return of live theater to the beautifully restored Colonial Theatre. As a cooperative project between the Belknap Mill and the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, it also showcased the outstanding dedication, talent and foresight of Bryan and Johanna Halperin, director and producers. Their joint vision for what the restoration of the Colonial could mean to the future of downtown Laconia included a resident theater company that would include and feature local community members.
Bryan’s calm, organized and creative manner of teaching and coaching his cast members gave everyone the confidence and the skills to create a meaningful, insightful portrait of a small town in rural New Hampshire similar to Laconia. The atmosphere of rehearsals was positive, focused and efficient. Experienced thespians and newcomers alike were treated with respect and inspiration. Laconia has a real asset in this beautiful theater and an outstanding director, teacher and friend in Bryan and Johanna Halperin. The future of community theater in Our Town is bright!
Lorraine Barrows
Laconia
