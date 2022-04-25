To The Daily Sun,
To my dismay school board member Dawn Johnson continues to display behaviors that make her unworthy for her position. At the April 19 board meeting Ms. Johnson screamed at Superintendent Steve Tucker and Chair Aaron Hayward. During her tirade she asked to be treated with respect. Yet, it seems that she is incapable of showing respect for those with whom she disagrees. Ms. Johnson’s inability to control her temper makes her a poor role model for the students and parents she represents.
She has made accusations without any evidence to support her claims. Superintendent Tucker stated that he followed the timeline required by law for the notification of administrative contracts. Ms. Johnson’s response was to call Mr. Tucker a liar without providing any facts to back up her accusation. Another accusation was to accuse Chair Hayward of bias when setting the board agenda. Again, she could not cite one example of bias when asked. Making unsupported accusations undermines the support of the board and superintendent. Any board member who engages in behavior that is insubordinate to the board decisions and district staff responsibilities is not fit for office and should be held accountable. School Board member Dawn Johnson’s actions should disqualify her from another term on the school board.
Lois Kessin
Laconia
