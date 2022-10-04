At last week’s candidates’ forum, Laconia’s current representatives characterized their voting records as sensible and reflective of their constituents’ desires. One look at their voting records and it is clear they are anything but sensible.
Reps. Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield and Mike Bordes tried to convince us that their votes on reproductive rights were the result of “compromise.” This is not true. Compromise is settling a dispute through mutual concession. The compromise was made in committee. Testimony was heard that over 70% of Granite Staters feel that these personal health care decisions are between a patient and doctor without government intrusion. It was determined in committee that the bill should die. That was the compromise. The extremists would not let that happen and hid the first ever restriction on abortion in the state budget trailer, banning abortions after 24 weeks. The original bill did not include any exceptions for rape nor incest and included transvaginal ultrasounds for every person seeking an abortion regardless of gestational age. The entire Belknap Delegation voted in favor of this. It was only after heavy pressure that Gov. Chris Sununu agreed to repeal the mandate. Johnson and Littlefield voted against the repeal. Bordes did finally agree to its passage.
Politicians desperately attempting to hold onto office should not fool Laconia voters. Reps. Johnson, Littlefield and Bordes favor an extremist health care agenda. Their votes in favor of a transvaginal ultrasound mandate and to restrict woman’s access to abortion were to ensure government would be making your (or your wife’s or daughter’s) health care decisions. Let us trust women. Keep the government out of doctor's office.
