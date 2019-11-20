To The Daily Sun,
I read Bernadette Loesch’s article this past week floating the conspiracy theory about the senate not being able to vote impartially on an impeachment. She seems to lack the perspicacity of impeachment proceedings. The public hearings have not been completed, yet she has decided the P.O.T.U.S. is guilty. Talk about putting the cart before the horse!
The closed-door hearings yielded no incontrovertible evidence. Adam Schiff has been sanctimonious and mendacious, acting nefariously with the gavel. His penchant to perniciously obviate the president shows his animus. His rapacious clinging to the whistleblower shows the case is falling apart.
Sadly, the swamp President Trump campaigned to drain has turned into a slime-infested quicksand conjured by Adam Schiff. In 2016, the impeachment narrative was exposed through the e-mails of Andy McCabe, Peter Struk, and his lover Lisa Paige, which alluded to an insurance policy if Donald Trump was elected. In 2017, assemblyman Al Green publicly stated, “We must impeach Trump or else he will be re-elected.” In 2018, Maxine Watters infamously ranted, “Impeach 45 Impeach 45.” Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016 and blamed everyone but herself.
The three-ring circus of impeachment should stop so congress can do the job they were elected for. Pass legislation and stop being clowns.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.