To The Daily Sun,
I’m proud to be running for Franklin School Board and am asking for your support in the upcoming election on Oct. 4.
I've lived in Franklin for almost three years, and I love it here. I love watching our city grow, and I want to put my skills and knowledge to work helping our students, teachers and schools. I’m currently on the Conservation Commission, work as a ballot clerk at our elections, and am part of the Citizen Task Force Against Hate.
I am a lifelong learner and believe in the power of public education. I’ve worked in education for my entire career and also have an MBA with a concentration in leadership. I’ve taught in middle school classrooms, helped college education students become certified teachers, edited textbooks and other educational materials, helped adult learners continue their education, and I currently develop high-quality learning experiences at the university level.
From these experiences, as well as watching my mom work in New Hampshire public schools for almost a decade and my sister-in-law teach through the COVID pandemic in MA, I’ve learned the struggles facing our students and teachers. I know they need support now more than ever. My career has given me a well-rounded view of what it takes to provide successful educational opportunities for our students and support our school systems.
I know how important education is, and I work to help improve it every day. I want to support the students and teachers of Franklin by listening to them and doing what is in their best interest. That is why I'm running for school board, and that is why I'm asking for the voters' support.
Liz Cote
Franklin Ward 2
