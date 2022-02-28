To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself. I am Lisa Tremblay, and I am running for Campton School Board. I have lived in Campton for over 14 years with my husband and our two children. I had no intention of ever running for school board, but after five individuals with zero medical education took it upon themselves to require my children and their peers to wear a mask for seven hours every day, I was compelled to throw my hat in the ring. I spoke for parents' choice at each school board meeting, and it was obvious my words fell on deaf ears. I have seen a campaign banner put up by the incumbents advertising "no outside influence". This truly describes the prevailing attitude. Such disregard for parents' opinions has been abundantly clear in all of their decisions. It led me to ask, "since when are parents of children in the elementary school "outside influencers"?
As someone with children in the school system, I am looking forward to listening to and addressing parents' concerns, the taxpayer's unease with the budget, and being as transparent as possible with our community members. I will try to bring fresh ideas to a school board that is badly in need of them. I also want our parents to have access to classrooms and curricula, and have the opportunity to volunteer and observe classes in action. We need our educators to know that we are involved and invested in our children's academics. As a public servant, I will work for you and will be diligent in listening to parents, neighbors, and other taxpayers. I humbly ask for your vote on March 8.
Lisa Tremblay
Campton
